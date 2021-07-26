The club did not release details, saying only that the settlement involved three labor disputes and a civil case.
The two parties had sued each other over matters related to his contract. Spanish media said the club were demanding more than 16 million euros ($19 million) from the player, while Neymar wanted Barcelona to pay him nearly 50 million euros ($59 million).
The club said “a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed” to end the legal cases.
Neymar, now with Paris Saint-Germain, played for Barcelona between 2013-17.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports