Mirandés, a small team from a northern town of about 35,000 people, upset Sevilla 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. Mirandés reached the semifinals in the 2011-12 edition while playing in the third division.
The matches will be played from Feb. 4-6.
The Copa del Rey is being played in single-elimination games this season, except in the semifinals.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.