The 26-year-old Spain international came through Barcelona’s youth squads and debuted with the first team in 2013 at age 17. Traoré moved to Aston Villa in 2015 and also played with Middlesbrough before joining Wolverhampton in 2018.
“Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism, however it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere,” Sellars said. “Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart, so it is a dream move for him.”
Traoré’s contract with Wolverhampton runs until the summer of 2023.
Barcelona said the player’s presentation will be made on Wednesday behind closed doors.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports