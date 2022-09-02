Barcelona closes deal with defender Marcos Alonso

Barcelona signed the 31-year-old Spaniard on a contract until the end of the season and with a buyout clause of 50 million euros ($49.7 million).

Alonso terminated his contract with Chelsea before the end of the transfer deadline on Thursday and was free to sign with another club.

“I have been in several talks with Barça throughout my career,” Alonso said. “And now I am here at last. I’m very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barça.”