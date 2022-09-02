Barcelona closes deal with defender Marcos Alonso

MADRID — Barcelona sealed the signing of left back Marcos Alonso on Friday.
“I have been in several talks with Barça throughout my career,” Alonso said. “And now I am here at last. I’m very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barça.”
Alonso, whose father played for Barcelona from 1982-87, spent six seasons with Chelsea. He began his career with Real Madrid before playing in England and Italy.
Alonso is the seventh signing by Barcelona in this transfer window.
