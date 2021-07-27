Barcelona posted the same video on its Twitter accounts along with the phrases “We love football. We fight racism.”
Moriba, one of the club’s promising stars, was a regular in Barcelona’s B team and made his first-team debut last season. He has been practicing with the B team during his contract negotiations.
Some Barcelona fans have been upset with Moriba because he still hasn’t accepted a new contract.
The club has been struggling financially and is cutting back on big contracts with its players.
