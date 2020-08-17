He said he will need “some weeks” to recover and return to full strength.
“I’m calm and positive about the situation,” he said. “I will come back soon.”
Ter Stegen’s final match of the season was the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday in Lisbon.
