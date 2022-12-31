Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona stumbled in its first game since a seven-week World Cup break when it was held 1-1 by Espanyol at Camp Nou in a heated derby that finished with both teams having a player sent off in the final minutes on Saturday.

Barcelona was in control from the fourth minute after defender Marcos Alonso scored with a header. But complacency by the hosts and some staunch defending by Espanyol gave striker Joselu Mata the chance to equalize from a penalty in the 73rd after he was fouled by Alonso in the box.