Barcelona won 4-1. The Catalan club has a two-point lead over second-place Levante. Real Madrid, in its first season with a women’s team, sits third. Barcelona has three games in hand compared to Levante and Real Madrid.
Spain has been one of the countries hit the hardest by the pandemic in Europe.
