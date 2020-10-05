Without the pandemic, the club said it would have closed the year with a profit of 2 million euros ($2.3 million).
Barcelona said “efforts to control and reduce spending to cover for the lost revenue” saved the club 74 million euros ($86.7 million).
The club also announced a new financing model for the renovation of the Camp Nou, with a formula that “protects all current financial assets and land owned” by Barcelona.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.