Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals of the mini-tournament being played in Portugal.
The club said the infected player has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is in good health. He was quarantined at home and everyone who had contact with him would be tested.
He was among the nine players beginning preseason training this week: Pedri, Trincão, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wagué, Aleñá, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets.
