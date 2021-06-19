Depay is playing for the Netherlands at the European Championship. He scored a penalty in its 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday.
He played for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on the Netherlands team before Koeman left to take over at Camp Nou at the start of the 2020-21 season.
Depay is Barcelona’s fourth signing of the offseason as it looks to improve on a season in which the only success was the Copa del Rey title. Facing 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in debt, Barcelona is focusing on free agents to avoid paying transfer fees.
Sergio Agüero and defender Eric García have arrived after ending contracts with Manchester City, while Brazilian defender Emerson Royal was recalled from a loan to Real Betis.
