“Due to a confidentiality clause, applicable in all of Spotify’s global agreements, we cannot give exact figures but what we can say is that it is the best jersey and stadium agreement in financial terms that FC Barcelona has received,” president Joan Laporta said.

Spanish media said the partnership with the audio streaming company will give the club more than 400 million euros ($440 million) during its multi-year deal.

The club said Spotify will be associated with the Camp Nou during the four seasons in which it will undergo renovation work as well as the following eight seasons. The stadium will be renamed Spotify Camp Nou.

Spotify will also appear on the front of both the men’s and women’s team shirts for four seasons beginning in 2022-23, and will sponsor the training shirts for three seasons, also beginning in 2022-23.

The club said its members will have discounts and other benefits with Spotify, and that the streaming company will launch its application in Catalan.

