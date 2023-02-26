Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead

Barcelona headed to southern Spain a day after second-place Real Madrid was held 1-1 by Atletico Madrid and had the chance to add to its seven-point lead at the top over its fierce rival. Instead, Barcelona flopped to its first-ever loss to Almeria in their 16th meeting.

The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League — after it had failed to advance from the Champions League group phase for a second consecutive year. The exit from Europe’s second-tier competition left Barcelona with the Spanish league and domestic cup titles to play for as it tries to make good on its investment in new players last summer using cash it generated from the sale of future television revenues and other assets.