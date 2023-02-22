Barcelona without Pedri and Dembélé for Man United game

The teams drew 2-2 in Barcelona last week in the first leg of the knockout playoffs. The former European champions traded leads in a thrilling back-and-forth second half at Camp Nou.

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona will be without some of its regular starters for the return match against Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, including playmaker Pedri and forward Ousmane Dembélé because of injuries.

Barcelona, which traveled Wednesday to Manchester, heads to the match still reeling from the public disclosure that it made payments of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of Spain’s refereeing committee, igniting widespread criticism of the club across Spain. Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing, saying it paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.