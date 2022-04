BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s American defender Sergiño Dest has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said Monday.

Dest injured his right hamstring in the first half of Barcelona’s 1-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The club said tests confirmed the injury and it was unclear whether the 21-year-old right back will be able to return before the end of the season.