Coutinho became Barcelona’s most expensive signing when the club paid Liverpool 160 million euros ($192 million) in January 2018.
But after a disappointing season-and-a-half, Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich. He helped the German club win the Champions League earlier this year and scored two goals in an 8-2 rout of Barcelona in the quarterfinals.
He returned to his parent club this season and has scored three goals.
His loss compounds Barcelona’s injury trouble. It has also lost forward Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique to serious injuries this season.
