Barcelona’s spending cap reduced after Champions League exit

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s spending cap has been reduced by the Spanish league because of its elimination in the Champions League.

The Spanish league said on Monday it set the club’s limit for the season at 648 million euros ($692 million), down from 656 million euros ($700 million).

Barcelona’s cap remained relatively high thanks to the financial maneuvers it did to restructure its debts, though the league said the club will need to slash about 200 million euros ahead of next season, which could be done either by reducing costs within the squad or attracting new investment.