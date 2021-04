But United (1-0-1) regained the lead in the 66th minute. Marcelino Moreno's cross escaped goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, deflected off Chicago defender Johan Kappelhof and rolled into the net for an own goal.

Emerson Hyndman clinched it for Atlanta in the 85th by knocking in a rebound after Shuttleworth made a brilliant save on Jake Mulraney, who set up his shot with a dazzling bit of footwork in front of the net.

Heinze arrived from Argentina in December to take over an Atlanta team that won the MLS Cup in 2018 but fell on hard times last season, missing the playoffs for the first time.

After a scoreless draw at Orlando in the league opener, Heinze claimed his first MLS victory before a crowd of 20,335. He already has two wins in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Fire (0-1-1) fell behind in the 23rd off an Atlanta free kick.

Barco drove it into the Chicago wall, but he was able to retrieve the ricochet and rip a right-footed shot that caught the inside of the top left post to beat Shuttleworth.

The Fire stormed back after the break.

Boris Sekulic ran onto a long cross at the corner of the area and one-timed a pass toward the opposite post, the ball somehow getting through four United players before Stojanovic flicked it into the net.

Chicago had plenty of other scoring chances, knocking three shots off the post. Atlanta also squandered a prime opportunity when a shot deflected off a Fire player and then struck the post, skidding right to Hyndman at the side of the net.

With the keeper out of position, Hyndman rammed his shot off the side of the goal and crumpled to the turf in disbelief.

But Hyndman made up for that miscue in the closing minutes.

Atlanta United, which has set numerous MLS attendance records, played in a stadium that had a much more familiar feel after the pandemic-marred 2020 season. The team opened up the two lower decks and allowed 50% capacity.

UP NEXT

Chicago Fire: Play their second straight road game next Saturday at New York Red Bulls.

Atlanta United: Host fellow MLS club Philadelphia Union on Tuesday in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal, with the return leg set for May 4 in suburban Philly. United resumes league play at New England next Saturday.

