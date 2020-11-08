Sean Davis lobbed an arcing ball to Kyle Duncan, who played a header across the area to White for a tap-in goal in the 26th.
New York (9-9-5), which has just one loss in its last seven games, will be the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed and play the third-seeded Columbus Crew in the conference semifinals.
Toronto’s Tsubasa Endoh scored his first goal of the season in the 50th minute.
Toronto (13-5-5), which had 63.6% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 14-8, has lost three of its last four games. It will be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
