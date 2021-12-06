Stendel told the jury at Sheffield Crown Court how he was walking in the tunnel in the corner of Barnsley’s stadium when he was knocked over by a push from behind, causing him to hit his face on a metal post. Video footage shown repeatedly during the trial showed Stendel entering the tunnel followed by Barton, who was jogging, a moment later.
A jury found Barton not guilty of assault following a week-long trial.
Barton played for Manchester City, Newcastle and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League.
___
