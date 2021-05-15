Sam Vines opened the scoring in the 29th minute for Colorado (3-1-1). Michael Barrios cut a pass back into the center of the penalty area and Vines finished it with a left-footed shot. Diego Rubio doubled the Rapids’ lead in the 36th minute, heading home Barrios’ cross.
Christian Ramírez cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Dynamo (2-2-2) in the 39th minute with a skidding right-footed shot from a step inside the 18-yard box.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports