Leverkusen had been searching for a new right-back as injury-prone Lars Bender is ending his career after this season and the injured Santiago Arias’ loan deal from Atlético Madrid is due to expire. Mitchell Weiser, another alternative, is also injured.
Fosu-Mensah, who has made three appearances for the Netherlands, played in only one Premier League game and made two substitute appearances for United this season. In total he made 49 Premier League appearances, including loan spells at Fulham and Crystal Palace. He joined United’s youth setup in 2014 from Ajax.
