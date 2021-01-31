“The whole world was watching when the Bundesliga was the first big league to start playing again last year after the break caused by the coronavirus. I like German football,” Gray said on the club website.
“I can, and I would, like to develop here and be successful with this attractive team.”
Gray won the Premier League title with Leicester as a 19-year-old in 2016 but dropped out of the first team this season, playing only 18 minutes in the league.
Gray continues a trend of Leverkusen looking to Britain for signings after bringing in full-back Jeremie Frimpong from Scottish champion Celtic and defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United.
