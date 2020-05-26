It was an eerily quiet meeting between the Bundesliga rivals as the shouts from players and coaches, and the thud of the ball being kicked around, could be heard clearly in Dortmund’s almost-empty 80,000-capacity Westfalenstadion.
The Bundesliga, which resumed after a two-month coronavirus-induced suspension on May 16, is being played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures for the rest of season.
Later Tuesday, Bayer Leverkusen hosted Wolfsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach visited Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt welcomed Freiburg.
