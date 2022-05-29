Bayern, Dortmund drawn against 3rd-tier teams in German Cup

BERLIN — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were drawn Sunday against third-tier teams in the first round of next season’s German Cup.

Bayern starts its bid for a record-extending 21st title at Viktoria Cologne, and Dortmund will visit 1860 Munich. Both Bundesliga heavyweights will be seeking to make amends for missing out on the 2022 final, played by Leipzig and Freiburg on May 21 in the first decider without one of the big two since 2011.