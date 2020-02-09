Champions League-chasing Bayer Leverkusen will host Union Berlin. Leverkusen won the teams’ previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in September.

Eintracht Frankfurt plays Werder Bremen in a quarterfinal between two teams which pulled off surprise wins in their previous cup games on Tuesday. Eintracht knocked out Leipzig 3-1, and Werder eliminated Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

Fourth-tier Saarbrücken, the only non-Bundesliga team left in the competition, will face Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The quarterfinals will be played March 3 and 4, with exact dates and times to be decided later.

