Frankfurt, then with Kovac as its coach, beat Bayern 3-1 in the 2018 final.
Bayern is aiming for trophies in three competitions this season. It leads the Bundesliga by four points and is heavy favorite for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 fixture.
Saarbrücken is the first fourth-tier team ever to reach the German Cup semifinals. It had to win a regional cup competition even to qualify and has since knocked out four teams from higher leagues. Saarbrücken was a semifinalist in 1985 but played in West Germany’s second-level league at that time.
The semifinals will be played April 21 and 22, with the exact times and dates to be confirmed. The final is May 23 in Berlin.
