“The Munich health department has therefore concluded that the PCR test last Tuesday was a false positive and has lifted the isolation measures,” Bayern said Sunday.
Gnabry missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday and the team’s 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
He had started each of the team’s four Bundesliga games before that, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke.
Gnabry was set to rejoin the rest of the squad ahead of its Champions League match at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.
