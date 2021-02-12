Gnabry has scored six goals in 28 games for Bayern in all competitions this season and missed only four games.
Bayern is also without midfielder Thomas Müller, who tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the final. Müller is facing a period of quarantine when he arrives back in Munich.
Two other midfielders, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, missed the Club World Cup after positive tests for the coronavirus last month but are expected to return to the squad soon. Bayern’s next game is Monday against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.
