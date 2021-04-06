Gnabry previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October, when he missed Bayern’s Champions League opening game against Atlético Madrid and a 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. But it was later determined that the PCR test was a false positive after negative results in the following days.
