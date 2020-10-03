Ulreich was Bayern’s No. 2 behind undisputed starter Manuel Neuer, the Germany captain. He played a key role in Bayern’s Bundesliga triumph in 2018, when Neuer was out most of the season with a long-term injury. Ulreich also helped Bayern reach the German Cup final and Champions League semifinals that year.
Altogether, Ulreich won five Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and one Champions League title with the Bavarian powerhouse.
“I’m now looking forward to the new challenge at HSV and I want to play my part in ensuring that the club is playing again in the Bundesliga soon -– and then I’ll look forward to a reunion with Bayern,” Ulreich was quoted as saying on Bayern’s website.
