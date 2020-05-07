Klose, who retired after winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014, played for Bayern from 2007-11. He also played for Kaiserslautern and Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. He left Bayern for Lazio in 2011.
Klose scored 71 goals in 137 appearances for Germany. His 16 World Cup goals make him the tournament’s record scorer.
