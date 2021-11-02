A win would have made Salzburg the first Austrian club in the last 16 since Sturm Graz in the 2000-01 season but Kohfeldt’s hiring appears to have reinvigorated Wolfsburg after two wins from two games. The former Werder Bremen coach replaced Mark van Bommel, who was fired after an eight-game winless run including a 3-1 loss in the first game at Salzburg.