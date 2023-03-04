Schalke beats Bochum 2-0 to leave bottom of Bundesliga

Marius Bülter scored late for Schalke to win at Bochum 2-0 and leave the bottom of the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Schalke’s second consecutive win in a six-game unbeaten run dragged the Gelsenkirchen-based club above Bochum on goal difference.
Both teams are among four including Hoffenheim and Stuttgart on 19 points, while Hertha Berlin has 20 before its visit to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Stuttgart hosted Bayern Munich late Saturday, when the visitor was hoping to reclaim the league lead from Borussia Dortmund.
Leandro Barreiro’s first-half goal was enough for Mainz to beat Hoffenheim 1-0 and deal American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo his fourth defeat from four games since taking over.
Augsburg defeated Werder Bremen 2-1, and there were scoreless draws between Union Berlin and Cologne, and Borussia Mönchengladbach and Freiburg.
