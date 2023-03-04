Schalke beats Bochum 2-0 to leave bottom of Bundesliga

Marius Bülter scored late for Schalke to win at Bochum 2-0 and leave the bottom of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bülter sealed the visitors’ win in the 79th minute following an own goal from Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann in the 45th.

Riemann bundled the ball into his own net as he attempted to scoop it out of danger in a mix up involving his own defender Erhan Masovic. Masovic opted not to clear the ball and left it for the goalkeeper, with the outcome unfortunate for Bochum.