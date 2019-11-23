Anthony Ujah’s 15th-minute header and another in injury time from Sebastian Andersson were enough for Union to end Gladbach’s three-game winning run across all competitions, and stretch the promoted team’s own run to five straight victories.

Also Saturday, Wolfsburg won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt, where the home side wore jerseys with a message against racism. Schalke won 2-1 at Werder Bremen, and Freiburg grabbed a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Markus Gisdol was making his debut as Cologne coach at second-place Leipzig later.

