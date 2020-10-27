Sadus said searches were carried out at Kucharski’s home and offices.
Polish media reported last month that Kucharski demanded 20 million euros ($23.3 million) from Lewandowski for their past business cooperation.
Lewandowski denies owing him money.
Kucharski, a former Poland national team player and a former lawmaker for the liberal opposition Civic Platform party, was Lewandowski’s manager in Poland for 10 years until 2018.
