Al Ahly will play Bayern on Monday in Qatar.
The other semifinal on Sunday will be contested by newly-crowned South American champion Palmeiras and Mexican side Tigres.
The CONCACAF Champions League winner came from behind to beat Ulsan of South Korea 2-1 on Thursday with Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring twice in the first half.
__
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.