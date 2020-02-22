The club, which did not give the victim’s name, said on its website that it is “deeply shocked and expresses its deepest sympathy to the family. Paderborn requests that the privacy of the player’s family be respected and, like the family, will give no further comment on this incident.”
Bayern said it is “deeply shaken and expresses its deepest sympathy to the girl’s family.”

