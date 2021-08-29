Other Bundesliga duels in the second round include Bochum vs. Augsburg, Mainz vs. Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart vs. Cologne.
Union Berlin faces a trip to third-division Waldhof Mannheim, while city rival Hertha Berlin was drawn at fourth-tier Preußen Münster. Münster’s participation in the draw came after Wolfsburg was thrown out of the competition for using one substitute too many in its first-round match.
Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig was drawn at Babelsberg. The fourth-tier club is known for its political activities in favor of refugees.
Bayer Leverkusen faces second-division Karlsruher SC, Hoffenheim plays Holstein Kiel, and Freiburg will play third-tier Osnabrück.
Dynamo Dresden was drawn against St. Pauli, Regensburg against Hansa Rostock, Hannover against Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Nuremberg against Hamburger SV in second-division duels. Schalke faces a trip to third-division 1860 Munich.
The games are scheduled to take place on Oct. 26 and 27.
___
