Bayern said Coman tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday.
“Coman will keep himself fit at home with remote virtual training sessions,” the club said.
Coman scored the only goal of the game when Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final last month.
