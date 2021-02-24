“In the end I just listened to my feelings. And this decision now feels 100% right,” the 17-year-old Musiala told German broadcaster ARD in comments published Wednesday.
Musiala, who turns 18 on Friday, said he recently spoke at length with Joachim Löw when the Germany coach visited Munich about how he could fit into the team.
Musiala has played 26 times for Bayern across all competitions and became the German team’s youngest Champions League goalscorer on Tuesday when he netted Bayern’s second goal in a 4-1 win over Lazio.
