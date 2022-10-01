Bayern's Kimmich and Müller test positive for COVID-19

The Bavarian powerhouse said neither player had any symptoms, and both were “doing well” in isolation in their homes. Kimmich and Müller played the full game in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

The two players were previously infected with COVID-19, with Kimmich’s infection in particular causing headlines at the time due to his reluctance to get vaccinated. Kimmich said last December he would get vaccinated after his infection the month before.