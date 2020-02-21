Having turned things around under new coach Gennaro Gattuso, Napoli has won six of its last seven matches in all competitions. The run includes a 1-0 victory at Inter Milan in the first leg of the Italian Cup quarterfinals, a victory over Lazio in the previous round, and a win over eight-time defending champion Juventus in the Italian league.
Napoli, which was in the bottom half of the standings just a few weeks ago, moved up to sixth place with a chance of claiming a Europa League spot.
Brescia remained one point ahead of last-placed Spal.
On Tuesday, Napoli hosts Barcelona in a first-leg match of the Champions League round of 16.
