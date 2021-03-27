Anier scored a second goal after the interval but once again Estonia could not retain its lead as Yury Kendysh headed home a free kick from Ihar Stasevich in the 64th minute.
Estonia was reduced to 10 men following substitute Karl Rudolf Õigus’ dismissal for a second yellow card in the 77th. Belarus made the most of its advantage as Pavel Savitski put the hosts ahead four minutes later before Lisakovich added more luster to the win.
Top-ranked Belgium played Czech Republic later Saturday in the group’s other game.
