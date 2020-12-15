Oostende, which sits mid-table in the Belgian league, said it has so far avoided any COVID-19 infection within the club.
“KVO as a club is above individuals and given the seriousness of these facts, we are therefore forced to initiate the dismissal procedure against Fabrice Ondoa,” the club said.
As part of national measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, Belgian residents are not allowed to invite guests to their homes. The country of 11.5 million inhabitants has been hit hard by the pandemic with more than 18,000 confirmed deaths.
