Visiting fans will now be kept away from league games in the two top divisions and from the quarterfinals in the Belgian Cup.
“The measure amounts to a cooling off period,” the Belgian league said in a statement.
The match between Standard Liege and Charleroi was stopped in the 88th minute after Standard fans threw flares and took to the field, with their team trailing 3-0 at home.
Video footage showed Standard fans approaching the stand where Charleroi supporters sat and throwing projectiles in their direction.
Crowd trouble also marred the match between Beerschot and Antwerp, where one Beerschot fan threw a flare into a stand of Antwerp supporters.
