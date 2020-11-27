FIFA will host the European draw on Dec. 7. The 10 top-seeded teams include Italy, which was seeded second four years ago and failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia after ending up in a group with Spain.
The Netherlands, ranked 14th, took the last top-seeded place, dropping No. 16 Switzerland into pot 2.
The 10 group winners will qualifying automatically for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The 10 runners-up will enter the playoffs, joined by two teams from the Nations League groups.
Argentina moved up one place to No. 7 after two rounds of World Cup qualifying in South America. Uruguay fell one place to No. 8.
At No. 9, Mexico is the highest-ranked team from the CONCACAF region, while the United States stayed at No. 22.
Senegal leads African nations at No. 20, while Japan is Asia’s top-ranked team at No. 27. World Cup host Qatar dropped two places to No. 59.
