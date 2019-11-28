Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.
Mexico, at No. 11, is the best-ranked CONCACAF team. The United States is No. 22.
Senegal is Africa’s top team at No. 20. No. 28 Japan replaces Iran as Asia’s highest ranked team.
World Cup host Qatar moved up two spots to No. 55 after winning its latest qualifying game for the 2023 Asian Cup.
