Belgium right back Meunier out with broken cheekbone

DORTMUND, Germany — Belgium right back Thomas Meunier will be out for several weeks after surgery on a broken cheekbone but is hopeful of returning in time to play at the World Cup, Borussia Dortmund said Thursday.

Dortmund said he has already undergone a successful operation but won’t return to action for the team before the Bundesliga breaks for the World Cup in mid-November. It added that Meunier “is, however, full of hope that he can take part in the World Cup together with Belgium at the end of the year.”