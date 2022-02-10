Belgium, FIFA’s top-ranked team, has another friendly scheduled three days earlier against Ireland in Dublin.
Burkina Faso recently made it to the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations.
“During the preparation for a World Cup, it is always good to play against countries from other continents,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “With their semifinal spot at the African Cup, Burkina Faso has already shown that they will be an interesting opponent for the Red Devils.”
Last November, Belgium qualified for its third straight World Cup.
